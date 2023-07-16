Three Israelis shot, one seriously injured after suspected Palestinian gunman opens fire in West Bank

One Israeli man was said to be seriously injured and his two daughters were reported lightly hurt after a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Sunday (July 16) morning, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli emergency services. The latest incident is a rare occurrence in the Israel-occupied southern West Bank which is much calmer than the north. What do we know about the incident? According to the Israeli military, the trio, which also included two girls, aged 9 and 14, was injured after being shot at by a moving vehicle at the Tekoa Junction, south of Bethlehem, which is some 16 kilometres away from south of Jerusalem.

The 35-year-old man was taken to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, said Magen David Adom Israeli ambulance service, adding that he is in serious but stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds. Meanwhile, the girls were reported mildly injured. All three have been taken to the hospital in Jerusalem.

The victims were later identified as Elroi Kapach and his two daughters, Rachel and Avigayil, according to Israeli media reports. The trio reportedly live in the settlement of Nokdim.

In a statement obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the local mayor Shlomo Ne’eman, said “We’re talking about an area where there hasn’t been a serious terrorist attack for years.”

He added, “We all wish a speedy recovery to the person wounded, and embrace the security forces who will soon catch the despicable terrorists, and settle the score with them. We will not give in to the terrorists who seek to spill Jewish blood and throw us out of our country.”

According to the IDF, the Palestinian gunman, or gunmen, opened fire from a passing vehicle at the victims’ car. The Israeli military is still looking for the suspects. Rise in violence The incident is one of many reported recently amid a rise of tension and violence between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank which is said to have intensified early last year when Israeli forces began near-nightly raids into Palestinian areas.

Earlier this month, Israel conducted its biggest military raid in 20 years in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin which resulted in the death of 12 people, including at least five Palestinian fighters, as well as one Israeli soldier.

The recent shooting also comes days after an alleged Palestinian assailant opened fire and threw a grenade at Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The man, who was “neutralised” by the Israeli forces, was later identified as 33-year-old Bilal Qadah by the Palestinian health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)





