More than 100 tourists get trapped in mystery writer Agatha Christie’s former house

More than 100 people were locked inside the former house of famed British mystery writer Agatha Christie for several hours in the English countryside on Friday. In a series of mysterious occurrences, which seemed to have been lifted straight from the pages of one of the mystery novels of Christie, the group of tourists was trapped inside the house after a tree was knocked down by stormy weather which led to blockage of the road leading down to the property located in the county of Devon, southwest England. One of the tourists, Caroline Heaven, who was visiting Greenway, reached out to local news outlet Devon Live to spread the news of around 100 tourists being trapped on the grounds of the former holiday home of Agatha Christie.

Britain’s National Trust, which is responsible for managing the historic site, quickly placed a message on its website, stating that a single-track road leading into Greenway has been blocked completely due to the falling of a large tree.



National Trust's spokesperson said that they were aware that there were “visitors, staff and volunteers still at Greenway unable to leave,” further stating that the National Trust was “doing everything” to ensure the comfort of the tourists while they wait for the road to reopen.



The tourists, who were stranded, kept themselves busy by playing rounds of croquet on the lawn and drinking cups of tea in the tearoom of the house, said Heaven while speaking to Devon Live.

'And Then There Were None'

Heaven, who reached the house of the author at around 11:30 am local time (6.30aET) on Friday, appreciated the efforts made by the staff in taking care of the tourists. “They are doing a great job, they are giving us free teas and things. It’s a bit bleak,” she stated.



As per the National Trust website, Agatha Christie used to spend hours on the lawn of the Greenway, playing croquet and golf, and entertaining guests by reading snippets from her latest mystery novels.