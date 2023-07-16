Delhi police register case over call warning of possible hijack of flight to Tel Aviv

Delhi police registered a case on Sunday over a call to an Air India call centre in Pune on Thursday (July 13) that warned of a hijack threat on a flight scheduled to depart from Delhi to Tel Aviv.

According to the police, the person who made the call to the flag carrier of India said he overheard another person saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked.

As per news agency ANI reports, as per the FIR filed by Delhi Police, on July 13, a call was received at the Air India call centre in Pune. The caller introduced himself as Anurag from Assam and then said that he overheard a person talking about the hijacking of the Delhi-Tel Aviv flight.

"Following the call threatening the hijacking of an Air India Delhi-Tel Avivi flight, a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened at Guwahati airport and a special security committee also met over it from 9:16 am to 11:15 am, on 13 July," the FIR copy mentioned.

Delhi police further said that nothing suspicious had spewed up in the probe into the threat call so far, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.

The case was registered at IGI Airport Police station under Sections 82,341,505(1)(b),507 of the IPC, said police.

Also read: Jaishankar meets Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, discusses peace and tranquillity in border areas Man arrested for shouting 'hijack' on Vistara flight in India Last month, a Vistara flight from Mumbai to Delhi experienced a delay of four hours due to an incident involving a male passenger who had to be deplaned and subsequently arrested for shouting 'hijack' just before take-off.

Following standard operating procedure (SOP), the authorities conducted a search of the plane before granting fresh clearance for departure. A Vistara spokesperson emphasised that the airline immediately informed the authorities and handed over the passenger, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja.

Following a complaint from the flight crew, Juneja was arrested on a Vistara flight scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 6:30 pm.

Juneja claimed to be mentally ill, as reported by the police. An unnamed police officer stated that Juneja attributed his behaviour to mental instability.

(With inputs from agencies)

