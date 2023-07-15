Jaishankar meets Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, discusses peace and tranquillity in border areas

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, on Friday, and discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in Indo-China border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Jaishankar’s discussions with Wang Yi also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific.

Following their meeting, the Indian external affairs minister took to Twitter and said, "Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Discussed outstanding issues related to peace & tranquillity in border areas. Our conversation also covered EAS/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific." Just concluded meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.



Wang, a former Chinese foreign minister, is attending the ASEAN plus meetings in Jakarta as the incumbent foreign minister Qin Gang is unwell.

As per Japan-based Kyodo News reports, China released a statement saying that its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be able to make it to the ASEAN meetings due to "health reasons".

Also read: It's official, Indian govt announces selection of 26 Navy Rafale to boost Indian Navy India should meet China 'halfway': Wang Yi The Chinese foreign ministry on Saturday said that Wang Yi urged India to focus on "common interests" and meet China "halfway" to defuse border tensions between the neighbouring countries.

"China and India's common interests clearly outweigh their differences," Wang Yi told Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, when the two met Friday.

"The two sides should support each other, rather than... suspect each other," Wang added.

"It is hoped that the Indian side will meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides," Wang said.

The ministry statement added that both countries have agreed on holding the next round of military commander-level talks on the border issue "as soon as possible".

In 2020, India sought to limit investments from China as political tensions heightened between them.

"China is highly concerned about India's recent restrictive measures against Chinese companies," Wang added, while urging New Delhi to provide a "fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment".

For more than three years, India has been locked in a military standoff with China. Jaishankar dubs it the most complex challenge of his long diplomatic career.

Both countries have faced border disputes since 1962, with the latest one being in 2020 when Indian and Chinese forces engaged in a fight in the Galwan Valley.

Earlier, in the month of May, while clarifying India's stance on the issues, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the two countries can't be normal until peace and tranquillity are maintained on the Land of Actual

Control (LAC).

"I have made it very clear, publicly as well, that India-China relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity in the border areas are disturbed..."

Jaishankar said. "I have been very consistent about it and I have not changed my position in this meeting either," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

