Top 10 world news: Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine, former Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest, and more

Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 to 7, but Kyiv has called the declaration a 'hypocrisy'. Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Vatican City for the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI.

Also, read a report from Afghanistan as the Taliban administration said that eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) were killed and seven others were arrested following raids on hideouts of the group.

The Covid situation in China is worsening, now the German government said that it will ask arrivals from China for a negative Covid test amid fears of a spike in infections.

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 to 7, the news agency AFP reported citing Kremlin. The report mentioned that the decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.

Former Pope Benedict XVI laid to rest in solemn burial at Vatican, Pope Francis leads mass

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Vatican City for the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday (January 5), led by his successor Pope Francis. Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, died last Saturday (December 31, 2022) at the age of 95 due to sickness.

Putin says open for dialogue if Ukraine accepts 'new territorial realities'

President Vladimir Putin, in his conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was willing to hold talks with Ukraine if the latter is ready to accept territories which have been occupied by Russia, said the Kremlin on Thursday.

Ben-Gvir's Al-Aqsa visit unleashes a wave of anger in the Arab world

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem earlier this week has sparked a wave of outrage among Arab nations who have condemned the trip in the strongest words.

Eight killed after Taliban raid IS militants behind Kabul hotel attack

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan said on Thursday that eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) were killed and seven others were arrested following raids on hideouts of the group. These raids were carried out on Wednesday.

US states pass numerous anti-homeless laws, raise concerns

Across the US, many anti-homeless laws are being passed due to a reduction in funds for social services which has become an issue of concern among advocates of homeless people.

Spain: 43 arrested for exploiting undocumented migrant workers

The Spanish police said on Thursday they arrested 43 people- suspected to be part of a criminal group that has exploited undocumented migrant workers in the agricultural sector. Most of these migrant workers are from Morocco.

North Korean drone breaches key no-fly zone, claims South Korea's military

The military of South Korea on Thursday confirmed that their key no-fly zone near the presidential office was breached by a North Korean drone in a rare incident of incursion last month, which they had previously denied.

Germany asks China arrivals for negative Covid test

The German government said on Thursday (January 5) that it will ask arrivals from China for a negative Covid test amid fears of a spike in infections. In a statement, German health minister Karl Lauterbach said that passengers arriving from China will be required to show at least a rapid antigen test to enter Germany, news agency AFP reported.