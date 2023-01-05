Eight killed after Taliban raid IS militants behind Kabul hotel attack

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan said on Thursday that eight militants of the Islamic State (IS) were killed and seven others were arrested following raids on hideouts of the group. These raids were carried out on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the Islamic State had a main role in the attack on a Chinese hotel in Kabul and paved way for foreign Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) members to come to Afghanistan, news agency Reuters reported.

"Lots of weapons and explosives have fallen into the hands of the security forces," Zabiullah said.

The attack on the Longan Hotel in Kabul on December 12 last year killed at least three people and injured five Chinese citizens

The Islamic State, while claiming responsibility for the attack, said in a statement two of its members attacked the hotel- frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags. The group claimed that 30 people were killed or wounded.

Condemning the attack, the Chinese foreign ministry said "This terror attack is abominable and China is deeply shocked."

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks in Kabul. On Monday, the group said it was behind an attack on Taliban forces that killed 20 people and wounded 30 others.

