Spain: 43 arrested for exploiting undocumented migrant workers

The Spanish police said on Thursday they arrested 43 people- suspected to be part of a criminal group that has exploited undocumented migrant workers in the agricultural sector. Most of these migrant workers are from Morocco.

Issuing a statement, the police said officers made these arrests in the southern province of Malaga, adding the group charged migrant workers up to $3,200 (3,000 euros) for fake work contracts to allow them to regularise their status, news agency AFP reported.

The police said some of these workers were living in inhumane conditions in houses that belonged to the criminal group. The police added at least seven agricultural companies were believed to have taken part in the scheme dedicated to the labour exploitation of Moroccan nationals.

For years, Spain has been a key getaway into Europe for illegal migration from Africa and about 800,000 Moroccans legally live in Spain.

According to figures issued by the interior ministry on Tuesday, as many as 31,219 people entered Spain without permission last year, compared to 41,945 in 2021. The ministry credited "cooperation with countries of origin and transit" of migrants, and the reinforcement of the fight "against mafias that traffic people" for the fall in illegal migrations.

On December 30 last year, the bodies of 13 Moroccans were recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach the Canary Islands in Spain. The boat, which had 45 passengers on board, was attempting to reach the Canary Islands' main city of Las Palmas when it hit a rock and sank 10 minutes after embarking near Mirleft town, AFP reported citing local media. About 24 passengers were rescued from the water. The deceased included one woman, and eight passengers remained unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE