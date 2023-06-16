Top 10 world news: Putin announces transfer of nukes to Belarus, global temperature breaches 1.5C, and more

President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote address at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. During his speech, Putin revealed that Russia has successfully transported its initial batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. This move comes as part of a previously announced plan, which has raised concerns and increased tensions with the United States and its allies in relation to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On the other hand, for the first time, the global mean temperature breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark—the target set by the UN to stave off climate disruptions on Earth. The global temperature has broken the pre-industrial levels several times in past, but that has happened only in winter and spring, where deviations are more pronounced. This is the first time that the global mean temperature has gone past 1.5C in the summer.

President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote address at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, highlighting positive macroeconomic trends in the Russian economy and expressing doubt about the sustainability of Ukraine's military operations suggesting that Kyiv heavily relies on external sources for equipment and fighting capabilities.

For the first time, the global mean temperature breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark—the target set by the UN to stave off climate disruptions on Earth. The global temperature has broken the pre-industrial levels several times in past, but that has happened only in winter and spring, where deviations are more pronounced.



China has not released the number of cremations held last winter in a quarterly report, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday. Beijing has withheld a key indicator of the pandemic death toll for a period of time when the nation faced the largest Covid wave.

The UK police on Friday charged the 31-year-old man, arrested over Nottingham stabbings, with three counts of murder. The police released a statement saying that Valdo Calocane has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Japan has become the latest country to alter its definition of rape. The Asian country has passed laws that redefine rape and raise the age of consent. Moving forward, the definition of rape includes "non consensual sexual intercourse" which is a stark contrast to the previous definition of "forcible sexual intercourse". The Lower House of the Japanese parliament passed the bill last month and the Upper House did the same on Friday.

Pakistan Cricket team’s participation in the ODI World Cup could be in limbo after the latest comment made by their board President Najam Sethi on Friday, June 16. Sethi, President of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened up on his country’s stand regarding involvement in the mega event and said that any participation in the World Cup is subject to their government's approval. Pakistan are due to travel to India for the ODI World Cup despite India’s refusal to play in the Asia Cup in their own backyard, which has now created a scene of limbo for the 1992 World Cup champions.



Amazon has faced criticism from a customer, based in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland after the tech giant shut off all of his smart home devices for a week following a false accusation made by a delivery driver, reported New York Post. Brandon Jackson, an engineer at Microsoft, discovered that his Amazon account was locked less than 24 hours after a delivery driver dropped off a package at his home and reported him for making racist remarks via the doorbell intercom. Jackson realised the lockout when he couldn't interact with his smart home devices and reached out to Amazon for clarification.

Two explosions rocked Kyiv on Friday after air raid sirens sounded and air defences were activated on the day African leaders landed in the capital city to initiate a peace process and mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

China's capital Beijing experienced a mid-June temperature record of 39.4 degree Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday (June 16) after which residents have been advised to stay indoors by the meteorological authority.



US chipmaker Micron has announced plans to invest over $600 million in its packing and testing factory in northwest China, just weeks after Beijing banned its chips from critical infrastructure projects. This comes as the chip war between the US and China has been escalating, with Washington aiming to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductors.