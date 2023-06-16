US chipmaker Micron to pump $600 mn in China plant weeks after chip ban showdown

US chipmaker Micron has announced plans to invest over $600 million in its packing and testing factory in northwest China, just weeks after Beijing banned its chips from critical infrastructure projects. This comes as the chip war between the US and China has been escalating, with Washington aiming to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductors.

Micron will invest more than 4.3 billion yuan ($605 million) in its Xi'an plant over the next few years. The funds will be used to acquire equipment and establish a new factory on-site, the company said in a WeChat statement, reported AFP news agency. "This investment project underscores Micron's unwavering commitment to our China business and our China team members," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. US-China semiconductor battle China's cybersecurity watchdog recently announced that Micron had failed a national security review, leading to the ban on its products. This move follows the US's imposition of curbs in cutting off China's access to high-end chips, chipmaking equipment, and semiconductor design software.

While the US has expressed serious concerns regarding China's restrictions on Micron. US government also cites national security concerns as the reason for imposing restrictions on the export of advanced chips and technology to China.

China represents a significant market for Micron, accounting for around 10 per cent of its $30.8 billion annual revenue last year. However, analysts note that a large portion of Micron's products sold in China are purchased by foreign manufacturers. The impact of China's ban on Micron's sales to foreign buyers remains unclear. China's vulnerable position The sanctions announced by China on the Idaho-based industry giant Micron coincided with the conclusion of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, where China's economic coercion was a key topic of discussion.

Shehzad Qazi, the chief operating officer of data at China Beige Book, a data advisory firm, emphasized the limited options for China to retaliate, reported Foreign Policy magazine.

According to Qazi, most technologies rely on supply chains and value chains dominated by American, European, or Japanese companies. He stated, "China is depending very heavily on these inputs. They can't do what we can do yet."

This observation highlights the vulnerability of China's position, as they heavily rely on inputs and technologies from these major global players. The ongoing chip war has underscored China's dependence and limitations in terms of retaliation strategies. Global implications The chip battle between the US and China has wider implications beyond the two countries. The United States has urged South Korean chipmakers not to export to China, while the Netherlands and Japan, both leading semiconductor manufacturers, have announced export restrictions without explicitly mentioning China. This indicates the broader impact and complexity of the semiconductor industry's geopolitics.