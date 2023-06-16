Ex-UK police watchdog chief charged with rape of teen girl, indecent assault

Former director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) Michael Lockwood has been charged with nine sexual offences, including the rape of a girl under the age of 16 and multiple counts of indecent assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred during the 1980s, said Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Background and charges Lockwood, 64 years old, resigned from his position at the IOPC in December 2022 following the revelation that he was under investigation by the police regarding a historical allegation.

Having served as the first director general of the IOPC since its establishment in 2018, Lockwood's charges include three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault against a minor girl. The alleged offences are said to have taken place between October 1985 and March 1986. Legal proceedings and reaction The CPS, having examined the evidence provided by Humberside Police, authorised the charges against Lockwood under the Sexual Offences Act 1956. Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, stated that careful consideration had been given to the evidence before approving the charges against Lockwood.

"After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956," she said adding, "Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s."

A court hearing is scheduled for 28 June at the magistrates' court in Hull. Lockwood's career and resignation Prior to his role at the IOPC, Lockwood served as the chief executive of the London Borough of Harrow. He was also appointed by a government task force to lead recovery and remediation efforts and to liaise with the Grenfell Tower fire's bereaved families, survivors, and the broader community in 2017. Following Lockwood's resignation, the IOPC initiated a review to assess whether appropriate measures were taken before his departure. Government response and actions taken Upon learning of the ongoing police investigation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman took immediate action, directing officials to request Lockwood's resignation or face immediate suspension.