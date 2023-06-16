China in grip of heatwave, Beijing temperature hits record high for mid-June

China's Beijing experienced a mid-June temperature record of 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday (June 16) after which residents have been advised to stay indoors by the meteorological authority.

In a statement on social media, the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) stated that on June 16, at around 2:30 pm, the temperature at Beijing's Nanjiao observatory reached 39.4 degrees Celsius, smashing the previous high mark for mid-June, reported AFP.

With many countries currently facing catastrophic heat waves with temperatures breaking records across Asia in recent weeks, scientists claim that global warming is a contributing factor to unfavourable weather.

The CMA warned that Beijing would see temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in the next days and advised the public to limit their time spent outdoors and take precautions against heatstroke.

The second-highest level of warning for high temperatures is an orange alert for Beijing.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, eight provincial capitals nationwide posted their highest temperatures of the year on Thursday.

Lei Lei, a municipal meteorologist, told Xinhua that road surface temperatures in the capital exceeded 50 degrees Celsius, "which can easily cause road damage, vehicle tyre blowout, spontaneous combustion, and other traffic accidents. India's heatwave trend India is one of the nations most exposed and susceptible to heat. Studies suggest that the frequency of hot days and nights have risen significantly, and are estimated to increase between two and four-fold by 2050. Additionally, heatwaves are also predicted to arrive earlier, last longer and occur more frequently.

Those working outdoors as daily-wage labourers are the worst hit during a heatwave episode. They mostly lack access to cooling amenities like fans and air conditioners and must continue working in the blistering heat to make ends meet. Extreme heat which engulfed large parts of India and Pakistan was rendered 30 times more likely by climate change, according to a new rapid attribution study by climate scientists. Also watch | Heatwave pushes temperatures up to 45°C in parts of Mexico “India is experiencing the impact of climate change. Due to its geographic diversity and large population exposure to climatic stressors, India is susceptible to all types of natural and climatic hazards. According to projections of climate change for India, more intense climatic conditions with significant variability are anticipated,” Prasoon Singh, Fellow and Area Convenor, Climate Change Division, The Energy Resource Institute (TERI) told WION.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 had ranked India seventh in the list of most affected countries in terms of exposure and vulnerability to climate risk events.

“A 2 degrees Celsius increase in global average temperatures will render India's summer monsoon extremely unpredictable. At a temperature increase of 4 degrees Celsius, a monsoon that presently has a one-in-a-century chance of occurring is projected to occur every 10 years by the end of the century,” Singh explained.

“A sudden change in the monsoon could precipitate a major crisis, resulting in more frequent droughts and intensified inundation across large portions of India. On the other hand, it is anticipated that droughts will become more frequent in certain regions, particularly in north-western India,” he added.