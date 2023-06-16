ugc_banner

UK police charge Nottingham stabbing suspect with three counts of murder

Nottingham, United KingdomEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Police forensic officers work near a van in a cordon on the Bentinck Road following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham, Britain Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Earlier this week, a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham claimed the lives of three people and injured others.

The UK police on Friday charged the 31-year-old man, arrested over Nottingham stabbings, with three counts of murder.

The police released a statement saying that Valdo Calocane has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Russia to award bonuses to soldiers who destroy Western tanks

Injured Nottingham van attack victims in stable condition

How to watch rare celestial event, alignment of five planets in sky?