UK police charge Nottingham stabbing suspect with three counts of murder
Police forensic officers work near a van in a cordon on the Bentinck Road following a major incident in Nottingham city centre, Nottingham, Britain Photograph:(Reuters)
The UK police on Friday charged the 31-year-old man, arrested over Nottingham stabbings, with three counts of murder.
The police released a statement saying that Valdo Calocane has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
Earlier this week, a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.
(With inputs from agencies)
