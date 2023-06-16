UK police charge Nottingham stabbing suspect with three counts of murder

The UK police on Friday charged the 31-year-old man, arrested over Nottingham stabbings, with three counts of murder.

The police released a statement saying that Valdo Calocane has also been charged with three counts of attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham claimed the lives of three people and left three others injured.

(With inputs from agencies)