Watch: Netizens angry after woman video-bombs Nottingham attack new report

Photo-bombing and video-bombing can be a matter of fun. But all jokes have a time and place. As Nottingham killings continue to traumatise the United Kingdom, a video has brought out people's anger, incedulity and even disgust. A woman has video-bombed a news reporter who is reporting from Nottingham about the murder.

The Sky News reporter's ordeal has been caught on camera and the video has been shared widely on social media. In the video, the woman can be seen attempting to dance behind the reporter and even waving her hands. The gesture is definitely not appropriate considering the shadow of sadness the killings have cast on the UK. Why would someone videobomb a report on the Nottingham attacks?!pic.twitter.com/ZzsjEGRYq2 — Charlotte Crisp (@charlie_crispy) June 14, 2023 × "Disgusting," said one Twitter user.

"The woman photobombing a piece on such a tragic event should be on meds, not on TV," said another. Tributes for the dead The victims of Nottingham stabbing attack included Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19-years-old. Relatives of both of these victims held a vigil on Wednesday (June 14) and paid tribute. Both of the students studied at Nottingham University. They were found dead on a city centre street with stab wound on Tuesday (June 13).

Another man, 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates, was then also found dead with knife wounds on a road about two miles (3.2 km) away. A van, stolen from the caretaker, was then driven at three people, leaving one man critically injured in hospital. After the vehicle was stopped, police used a stun gun to arrest a 31-year-old man, and say they are not looking for any other suspects.

According to the local media, thousands joined the vigil ourside Nottingham University.

Police said investigations had revealed that a man who matched the suspect's description had also attempted to break into a residential care home after attacking the students.

Counter-terrorism officers are helping with the investigation, but Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said they were keeping an open mind as to the motive. Call for restraint On Wednesday (June 14) UK interior minister Suella Braverman urged people not to make any speculations about the attack.

Her appeal came after claims online and on some television channels about the identity of the 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

"It's completely natural to seek answers immediately when something terrible happens but it's also vital that those answers are wholly accurate," Braverman told MPs.

"Speculating out loud is never helpful and runs the risk of being counterproductive," she added. "The police have asked for patience while the inquiries continue."

Police have not released the name of the person. They have not commented publicly on the man's background.

