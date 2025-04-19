Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a temporary Easter truce in the Ukraine conflict, halting military operations from Saturday evening until midnight Sunday.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the second round of Iran-US nuclear talks concluded in Rome after four hours of what was described as "constructive" discussions.

In the US, the Trump administration faces backlash for using tattoos as evidence to identify and deport alleged gang members, a method experts call overly simplistic.

In India, CPI(M) MP John Brittas has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to address the revocation of Indian student visas by the US.

Advertisment

On the sporting front, Pakistan has announced it will not send its women's cricket team to India for the 2025 ODI World Cup.

Finally, Actress Nicola Coughlan has publicly criticised JK Rowling for celebrating a UK court ruling that trans women are not legally considered women.

Click on the headlines for more

Advertisment

Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine conflict, orders military to halt fighting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an Easter truce, the Kremlin press service reported on Saturday. “The Russian President declared an Easter truce,” the release said. The truce will come into effect today from 18:00 hours and will last till midnight on Sunday.

Iran-US nuclear talks: Second round of vital negotiations concludes after four hours of discussions

The second round of Iran-United States nuclear talks has concluded after four hours of negotiations on Saturday (Apr 19) in Rome. Iranian media reports suggest that the Iran-US talks were held in 'constructive atmosphere'.

'RFK must be killed like his brother JFK': Assassination files reveal assassin’s 'unshakeable obsession'

US President Donald Trump's administration released long-awaited assassination files of US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy, revealing multiple secrets and controversies around the killing of the brother of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Trump admin using tattoos to 'identify' gang members, justify deporting migrants; experts slam method as 'too simplistic'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 18) slammed Democrats for trying to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador. Posting a supposed picture of Garcia's "MS-13 tattooed" knuckles, claiming that he was a member of the international criminal gang MS-13.

CPI(M) writes to Jaishankar, urges him to raise student visa revocation issue with US

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Saturday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to raise the issue of the revocation of visas of Indian students with the US government at the “highest appropriate levels”. In a letter addressed to the minister, Brittas also urged him to ensure that legal and consular assistance is provided to those affected by Indian missions in the US.



Texas pretending Virginia doesn't exist, bans mentions of US state for elementary students... all because of a bare boob

In Texas, a red state, a school district has taken the concept of modesty a bit far, banning the Virgina state flag and seal online — all because of a boob.

Did Trump vs Harvard row begin due to a 'mistake'? White House official reveals

There has been a dramatic twist of turn in the ongoing Trump vs Harvard row after a Trump administration official said that the letter sent by the White House’s antisemitism task force was a "mistake", and "should not have been sent", the New York Times reported.

Pakistan will not travel to India for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup: PCB’s Mohsin Naqvi

The India-Pakistan cricket dispute is back in the headlines. After a tiring two and fro during the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where the BCCI denied sending its team across the border for the eight-team tournament due to security concerns, forcing the PCB to adopt the hybrid model and ensuring India’s participation, the PCB has done the same this time.

Nicola Coughlan slams author JK Rowling for celebrating the UK's ruling against trans women

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan publicly criticised JK Rowling after the author celebrated the UK Supreme Court's ruling that determined trans women are not legally considered women. The decision sparked widespread debate but got approval from Rowling, who shared a photo of herself on X holding a drink and smoking a cigar with a caption.

North Pole can shift 90 feet by 2100 because of humans

Earth's geographic North and South poles are at risk of shifting from their position by as much as 90 feet due to climate change. This revelation was made in a study that states that the melting of the ice sheets will lead to the ocean mass getting redistributed around the planet. This scenario is likely to unfold by the year 2100. This shift is expected to be of a whopping 89 feet and will happen as the planet's axis of rotation changes.