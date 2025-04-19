US President Donald Trump's administration released long-awaited assassination files of US Attorney General Robert F Kennedy, revealing multiple secrets and controversies around the killing of the brother of former US President John F. Kennedy.

Advertisment

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Friday (April 19) that the data from the 1968 assassination plot has been published by the National Archives.

Former Senator Robert F. Kennedy was fatally shot on June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, after his victory speech after he won California’s presidential primary.

Later, his assassin, Sirhan Sirhan was found guilty of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Advertisment

The 10,000-pager assassination files reveal his "obsession" with killing Robert F. Kennedy.

Also read: BIG Revelations | US releases 10,000-pager Robert F Kennedy assassination files

Sirhan's 'unshakeable obsession'

Advertisment

The RFK assassination files contained pictures of handwritten notes by assassin Sirhan, who said that Robert F. Kennedy "must be disposed of off", further admitting an obsession with killing him.

“My determination to remove RFK is becoming more the more of an unshakeable obsession. RFK must be disposed of like his brother was,” one of the notes read.

The note was referring to the killing of RFK's older brother former US President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

According to the report, these notes were found during the search of Sirhan’s bedroom in Pasadena, comprising on written on May 18, 1968.

WATCH | 'Fake sex tapes, Bin Laden's demon doll, Cold war condoms': CIA's secret missions revealed in JFK files

Moreover, Sirhan also told his garbage collector that he planned to kill Kennedy following Rev. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination on April 4, 1968.

The worker, who was a Black man, said that he planned to vote for Kennedy because he would assist Black people.

“Well, I don’t agree. I am planning on shooting the son of a bitch,” Sirhan responded, the man informed investigators.

While some of the assassination files were released earlier, others were placed in federal government storage facilities for decades. But, after Trump's Executive Order 14176, the rest of the files have been released.

The US National Archives and Records Administration posted approximately 229 files containing the pages on its website.

Also read: Who killed JFK? A question that divides Republicans and Democrats