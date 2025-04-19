The second round of Iran-United States nuclear talks has concluded after four hours of negotiations on Saturday (Apr 19) in Rome. Iranian media reports suggest that the Iran-US talks were held in 'constructive atmosphere'.

The Oman-mediated talks between delegates from the US and Iran began around 0930 GMT. This subsequent round of the vital talks came a week after the first round was held in Oman.

"The atmosphere of these talks was constructive," reported Iranian state TV said, adding that further discussions could be held "in the coming days".

For Washington, the top priority remains preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The latest IAEA report revealed that Iran possesses 274.8 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity — dangerously close to weapons-grade of 90 per cent.

AFP reports that Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the delegations were "in two different rooms" at the Omani ambassador's residence, with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi passing messages between them.

First round of talks

The first round of the important negotiations aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement — a decade after the landmark 2015 deal and nearly six years after its US pulled out of the earlier agreement during President Donald Trump's first term - were held in Oman on Saturday (Apr 12). The talks, facilitated by Oman, saw Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff engage both indirectly and in brief face-to-face moments.

It marked the highest-level contact between the two countries since the US pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The discussions were largely conducted through Omani intermediaries, and following the talks both sides reported a constructive tone. The White House described them as "very positive and constructive", with Witkoff's direct outreach framed as "a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."

