The United States wants a nuclear deal "as soon as possible," said Iran on Saturday (Apr 12). This comes as the two nations held rare high-level talks over the weekend aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement — a decade after the landmark 2015 deal and nearly six years after its US pulled out of the earlier agreement during President Donald Trump's first term.

Speaking after the meeting in Muscat, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington had expressed a desire to reach a "positive agreement was one that can be reached as soon as possible". However, he acknowledged that striking a deal "would not be easy and will require a willingness on both sides".

"I think we came very close to a basis for negotiation… Neither we nor the other party want fruitless negotiations, discussions for discussions' sake, time wasting or talks that drag on forever," he told Iranian state television.

Iran-US talks

The talks, facilitated by Oman, saw Araghchi and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff — a real estate developer turned diplomat — engage both indirectly and in brief face-to-face moments. This marked the highest-level contact between the two countries since the US pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While the discussions were largely conducted through Omani intermediaries, both sides reported a constructive tone. The White House described them as "very positive and constructive", with Witkoff's direct outreach framed as "a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."

President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, struck a characteristically blunt tone: "I think they're going OK. Nothing matters until you get it done."

Why now?

The urgency is palpable. Iran has been under mounting economic pressure and is hoping for sanction relief. From Washington’s perspective, the top priority remains preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The latest IAEA report revealed that Iran possesses 274.8 kg of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity — dangerously close to weapons-grade of 90 per cent.

