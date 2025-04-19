A top Iranian negotiator said reaching an agreement on its nuclear programme is possible as long as the United States is realistic. The comments came as the sides are all set for a second round of nuclear talks on Saturday in Rome.

Advertisment

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will start talks through mediators from Oman. The talks will begin at noon Tehran time, according to Iranian state television. Both sides have said that their first round in Muscat was constructive.

Also read: US Supreme Court temporarily halts deportations of Venezuelans under wartime law

"The approximate time announced for the start of the talks is noon on Saturday, Iran time," (0830 GMT), a state television correspondent said, speaking from the Italian capital.

Advertisment

After speaking with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Araqchi told a news conference in Moscow on Friday, "If they demonstrate seriousness of intent and do not make unrealistic demands, reaching agreements is possible."

Meanwhile, Tehran has already clarified its stance on expectations of a quick deal, the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying this week that he was "neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic".

Also read: Donald Trump ranks 'sleepy' Biden as 'worst president in the history of US,' slams his 'very dangerous' border policy

Advertisment

Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon

US President Donald Trump again warned Iran. He said Tehran can't have a nuclear weapon. He told reporters on Friday, "I'm for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon. They can't have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific."

"I stopped them once they were broke, and they didn't have any money for Hamas, they didn't have any for Hezbollah, there wouldn't have been an October 7th disaster. They were broke. They had no money, and they weren't spending it on terrorist organisations because they had none," Trump added.

Also read: 'I don’t know what that is' : Social media baffled by Trump's comment on Congo

Trump also accused the previous president, saying that when Joe Biden came in, he lifted all the sanctions. Trump said, "China wasn't allowed to buy. I said you buy, if you buy because they're the biggest customer, I said, you buy one barrel of oil, just one barrel from Iran and you can't do business in the United And by the way, we have nice conversations going with China, just to intercede, you know."

"It's, like, really very good. But with Iran, with Iran they can't have a nuclear weapon. And if they have a weapon, you'll all be very unhappy. You'll all very unhappy, because your life will be in great danger," he added.

Also read: COVID-19 'lab-leak' theory: What is it as per Trump's new website amid tariff war with China?

Watch: Houthis say deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal

Notably, Iran told the US in talks last week it was ready to accept some limits on its uranium enrichment but needed water-tight guarantees that Trump would not again ditch a nuclear pact, a senior Iranian official said on Friday.

Trump has threatened to attack Iran if it does not reach a deal with the US over its nuclear program, which Iran says is peaceful but the West says is aimed at building an atomic bomb.

During Trump's comments on Iran, he also said His administration was having "nice conversations" with China.