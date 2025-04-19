Amid the tariff war with China, Donald Trump has now brought back the controversial COVID-19 lab-leak theory in the discussion as the White House refreshed an existing website on the virus. Previously, the website was dedicated to information around vaccination and testing of the COVID-19 virus, but now it boldly claims that the virus, which set the entire world on a pause in 2020, was a result of a lab accident primarily from China's Wuhan.

Advertisment

Also read: Scientists develop common vaccine for COVID-19, flu and common cold

The White House's claim opposes the widely accepted narrative that the virus originated naturally from an animal-to-human spillover. This narrative has been supported by many scientists as well.

Naturally originated?

Advertisment

The website ow primarily criticises the “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” a study against the lab-leak theory.

The White House further alleged that the top medical advisor of Joe Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci, promoted the narrative of animal-to-human spillover. The Website alleges that “The Proximal Origin of SARS-Cov-2" was used by public health officials and the media to silence the lab-leak theory in favour of a more widely accepted natural origin.

Also read: Is Covid back? Should you even be worried about Kolkata's case of human coronavirus HKU1? Experts answer

Advertisment

The key points

Not just claims, the White House even explained five key points to support the claims that the virus was a result of a lab leak.

1. The website claimed that the COVID-19 virus has biological elements that are not typically found in nature.

2. As per data, all the COVID-19 cases can be traced back to a single human introduction, not like previous pandemics, where multiple spillovers took place.

Also read: Delhi sees sharp rise in flu cases with Covid-like symptoms; experts reveal what's happening

3. The location of the epicentre of the virus outbreak is near the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

4. Several WIV researchers showed symptoms similar to COVID-19 in late 2019, months before the virus was linked to a wet market in Wuhan.

5. The website further said that if the virus had originated naturally, the evidence supporting the claim would have emerged by now, but they haven't.

Also read: COVID-19 pandemic turns five years today: Research reveals alarming ‘vaccine deserts’