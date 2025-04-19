The India-Pakistan cricket dispute is back in the headlines. After a tiring two and fro during the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, where the BCCI denied sending its team across the border for the eight-team tournament due to security concerns, forcing the PCB to adopt the hybrid model and ensuring India’s participation, the PCB has done the same this time.

A couple of days after the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team qualified for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled in India later this year, the PCB boss, Mohsin Naqvi, said that the women’s team will not travel across the border to participate in the tournament.

Speaking in Lahore, as reported by WION’s Anas Mallick, Naqvi said the ball is now in India’s court to pick a neutral venue for this tournament, as the PCB did during the Champions Trophy by opting for Dubai as Team India’s venue, as part of the deal cracked between both boards ahead of CT 2025.

What was the deal?

BCCI’s refusal to send its team across the border and later pursuit of the ICC to convince the tournament’s host board (PCB) to accept the hybrid model had to come with its sets of cons, including how PCB agreed to include a neutral venue for India, the BCCI will also have to do the same in their turn. As a result, Naqvi stated that Pakistan's denial of travelling to India for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is part of the written agreement between both boards.

Even an earlier ICC statement read, “India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue.”

Pakistan qualify for the 2025 Women’s ODI WC

Pakistan beat Thailand by 87 runs on Thursday (Apr 17) to seal their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup qualification.

Against the Asian minnows, Pakistan posted a fighting 205/6 in 50 overs, thanks to fifties by Sidra Amin and skipper Fatima Sana. However, a solid bowling effort led by their captain, who returned with three wickets, helped Pakistan dismiss Thailand for just 118.

Even on Saturday, the Pakistan Women’s Team beat Bangladesh by seven wickets.