Top 10 world news: Russia slams 'biological programme', and more

The IAEA said there is "no critical impact on safety" amid the power cut at Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Also, Russia on Wednesday demanded an explanation from USA for supporting what it called was a military biological programme in Ukraine.

European Union adds 160 Russian oligarchs, senators to sanctions blacklist

The European Union agreed Wednesday to add 146 members of Russia's upper house of parliament and 14 Kremlin-linked oligarchs and relatives to its sanctions list over Moscow's war in Ukraine, officials said.

Russia demands explanation from US for 'biological programme' in Ukraine

Amazon's suppliers involved in forced labour in Xinjiang: Report

A report by research group Tech Transparency Project has revealed that Amazon's business is deeply interlinked with China and its suppliers have been linked to forced labour in the Xinjiang region.

After being blocked in Russia, Twitter launches new ‘dark web’ service

Twitter has entered the dark web after being blocked by the Russian government.

Europe paying $285mn every day in oil payments to fund Putin’s war in Ukraine: Report

If a recent study is to be believed, Europe is giving $285m (£217m) in oil payments every day to Putin to fund his war against Ukraine.

Spain to ban influencers promoting unhealthy foods to children

In a bid to stop the promotion of unhealthy food and drink, Spain has announced that it will be banning influencers, TV presenters and sports stars that advertise such products to children.

China builds new bridge to Hong Kong amid Covid surge

A temporary bridge has been built in Hong Kong to help bring in material from the mainland for the Covid-19 makeshift hospital.

'Origin of life on our planet': Scientists discover the largest molecule ever found in a planet-forming disk

In a new study, scientists have discovered the largest molecule ever found in a planet-forming disk.

As part of 75th year of independence, ISRO to launch 75 satellites built by Indian academia

Indian academia is gearing up to build 75 satellites, that are expected to be launched by ISRO rockets between August 15, 2022, and 2023.