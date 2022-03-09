Russia demands explanation from US for 'biological programme' in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday demanded an explanation from USA for supporting what it called was a military biological programme in Ukraine. The allegation of the military biological programme has been denied by Kyiv and Pentagon spokesperson has described the allegation as absurd.

"We confirm facts, unearthed as part of the special military operations, which testify to an emergency attempt to erase evidence of military biological programmes," Zakharova told reporters.

"We are not talking here about peaceful uses or scientific goals," Zakharova said. "What were you up to there?"

"These (programmes) were financed by the U.S. Department of Defence."

In response to earlier Russian allegations about the purported military biological programme in Ukraine, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday: "This absurd Russian misinformation is patently false".

A Ukrainian presidential spokesperson said: "Ukraine strictly denies any such allegation".

At her briefing, Zakharova said: "The US Defence Department and the presidential administration of the United States are obliged to officially explain to the global community, officially, not through talking heads, about the programmes in Ukraine.

"We demand details," she said. "We demand and the world awaits."

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.