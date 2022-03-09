China builds new bridge to Hong Kong amid Covid surge

A temporary bridge has been built in Hong Kong to help bring in material from the mainland for the Covid-19 makeshift hospital. Nearly 2,000 Chinese contractors from the China State Construction Engineering are in Hong Kong for this project.

This hospital is expected to provide 1,000 more hospital beds and quarantine rooms for up to 10,000 people.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of a record virus surge with thousands of confirmed cases every day.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that China aims to ensure that Hong Kong has enough food and other supplies during the outbreak.

To battle the surge in cases, doctors and nurses from the mainland have also been allowed to work in the city.

Beijing, on the other hand, has provided 29m rapid antigen tests and 54m masks as of Tuesday.

China’s national health Commission’s Liang Wannian told Chinese state media Xinhua, "Reducing infection, severe cases and deaths is Hong Kong’s most urgent and top priority at the current stage."

Earlier, Lam had said that all Hong Kongers must undergo three rounds of compulsory coronavirus testing. "The coming one to three months are crucial in fighting the pandemic," Lam told a press briefing.

Lam reiterated the city's "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China, aiming to eradicate any outbreaks at all costs. She repeatedly thanked mainland authorities for their "staunch support."

(With inputs from agencies)