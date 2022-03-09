Amazon's suppliers involved in forced labour in Xinjiang: Report

A report by research group Tech Transparency Project has revealed that Amazon's business is deeply interlinked with China and its suppliers have been linked to forced labour in the Xinjiang region. As per the group, Amazon's supplier list includes firms accused of using Uyghur labourers, reported Louise Matsakis, a tech investigator for NBC news.

It identified three Amazon suppliers linked to forced labour in China directly, including, Luxshare precision industry, AcBel polytech and lens technology.

"The findings raise questions about Amazon's exposure to China's repression of minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang — and the extent to which the e-commerce giant is adequately vetting its supplier relationships," the report read.

It further warned that some of the third-party sellers of Amazon may be offering products that are made using labour from the western Chinese region of Xinjiang. This includes cotton imports that are already subjected to US sanctions, said Matsakis.

Amazon, however, has declined to comment on the same.

In a general statement, Erika Reynoso, a spokesperson for the company, said: "Amazon complies with the laws and regulations in all jurisdictions in which it operates, and expects suppliers to adhere to our Supply Chain Standards. We take allegations of human rights abuses seriously, including those related to the use or export of forced labour. Whenever we find or receive proof of forced labour, we take action."

Meanwhile, China has ordered the closure of nearly 160 organisations that are focused on understanding the traditional Uyghur culture.

The Xinjiang Uyghur self-governing region (XUAR), issued a notice on February 22 that stated that there had been a ”revocation of registration certificate and seals of the legal reps of social organisations”.

The list of 160 organisations being shut down include: the Uyghur classical literature and Muqam Research Association and Dolan farmer paintings’ association, Atlan vocational training school and Intil language school, as well as Miraj vocational training school.

(With inputs from agencies)