Soul of a warrior: How Pope Francis battled near-death experiences to spread messages of peace

Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, died at the age of 88 on Monday (Apr 21). The pontiff spent about five weeks in hospital battling pneumonia for five weeks, where he nearly lost his life two times, before he was discharged on March 23 following improvement in health.

PM Modi, US VP JD Vance hail 'significant progress' in India-US trade talks during vital New Delhi meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance on Monday (Apr 21) welcomed "significant progress" in negotiations for a comprehensive India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with a focus on mutual welfare and economic cooperation.

Rahul Gandhi questions EC’s credibility at Boston event, BJP slams him for defaming India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting the United States, raised questions on the credibility of the Election Commission of India by alleging irregularities in the Maharashtra assembly elections while speaking at an event in Boston.

China detonates hydrogen bomb, creates devastating effect without using nuclear material

Chinese researchers claim to have detonated a hydrogen-based explosive that produced a devastating effect without using any nuclear material.

The US is either slapping tariffs or deporting people; this has been a major agenda for Trump 2.0. The administration has been certain about deporting all immigrants, and in the quest to do that, it was earlier reported that an erroneous deportation took place. Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Maryland resident, was deported to El Salvador, after which a senator visited him on Friday (Apr 18) looking for ways to bring him back. And now, Trump says Abrego-Garcia is not 'innocent'.

Who was Pope Francis? Beloved pontiff passes away at 88

Man issues death threat to Delhi judge in courtroom after conviction

A judge of a Delhi court was verbally abused, harassed and threatened in the open courtroom by a man whom she convicted in a six-year-old check bounce case,

The conviction of the accused, a 63-year-old retired government teacher, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act by the judge Shivangi Mangla led to a shocking scene in the court as the former hurled profanities.

'All SPADEX mission goals aced; 50% fuel remains' : ISRO Chief to WION

The Indian space agency ISRO's twin satellites completed space docking for the second time on Sunday (Apr 20), around 9 pm Indian time. This second docking further validates the software, sensors, and techniques that ISRO has devised to perform a "space handshake" between two satellites that are travelling at over 28,000 kmph around the Earth. "For accomplishing the first docking in January this year, we had to make four-five attempts. This time it was done like child's play," ISRO Chief Dr. V. Narayanan told WION's Sidharth MP. The twin SPADEX satellites were launched on December 30th, 2024, using India's PSLV rocket.

Formula 1: 'It was horrible. Not enjoyable at all', says Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after poor show in Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

In the aftermath of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was a visibly dejected figure. The seven-time world champion finished seventh and was nearly 31 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who scored Ferrari's first grand prix podium of the season with third place.

Kamal Haasan makes a joke about Trisha Krishnan’s favourite dish, leaves the internet divided

Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are busy promoting their upcoming film Thug Life. The film which has been helmed by Mani Ratnam, features Haasan and several other stars including Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra. During one of the promotional events, Kamal’s joke on Trisha’s expense has left the internet divided.