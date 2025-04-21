A judge of a Delhi court was verbally abused, harassed and threatened in the open courtroom by a man whom she convicted in a six-year-old check bounce case,

The conviction of the accused, a 63-year-old retired government teacher, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act by the judge Shivangi Mangla led to a shocking scene in the court as the former hurled profanities.



“Tu hai kya cheez... tu bahar mil dekhte hain kaise zinda ghar jaati hai (who are you even? Meet us outside, and we will see how you return home alive),” the accused said as the judge passed the order convicting him at a court in Delhi’s Dwarka on April 2.



The convict and his counsel even demanded that the judge resign or else they would complain against her and force her to resign.



She has referred the matter to the district and sessions judge so it could be forwarded to the Delhi High Court for appropriate proceedings. Appropriate action should also be taken against the accused by the National Commission for Women, she said.

“The two harassed me mentally and physically to resign from job and they both again harassed to acquit the accused else they will file complaint against me and forcibly arrange my resignation,” the judge noted in her order.

“The accused was also holding some object, and he tried to throw it at the judge, and he ordered his advocate to do anything to get a judgment in his favour,” the order added.

She also issued a showcause notice to the convict’s lawyer, advocate Atul Kumar, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

“Court notice be issued to counsel for accused Sh. Atul Kumar to show cause in writing providing relevant explanation for the conduct shown by him today and further to explain as to why he shall not be referred to the Hon'ble High Court for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against him for such misbehaviour,” she said in the judgment.



The matter was subsequently posted on April 5 for sentencing.

On April 5, she sentenced the accused to 22 months’ jail and a fine of Rs 6.65 lakh in the cheque bounce case.

The convict moved a plea to file an appeal, which the court allowed.

On the misdemeanour of the convict and his counsel, the court said, “Let the matter be referred to the principal district and sessions judge, southwest, Dwarka, for the referral to the Delhi High Court for taking up appropriate proceedings in terms of the order dated April 2.”