Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, died at the age of 88 on Monday (Apr 21). The pontiff spent about five weeks in hospital battling pneumonia for five weeks, where he nearly lost his life two times, before he was discharged on March 23 following improvement in health.

Advertisment

Doctors considered ending Pope’s treatment

According to a Reuters report, Pope Francis came so close to death one time during his fight against illness that his doctors considered ending treatment so he could die in peace.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two “very critical moments during his hospital stay in which his life was in danger.

Advertisment

“There was a real risk he might not make it,” said Sergio Alfieri, a physician at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Also read | Deciphering Church traditions: Why did Pope Francis change his name from Jorge Mario Bergoglio?

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis almost choked on his own vomit after he suffered a breathing “crisis” on February 28. On March 3, the pontiff experienced “two episodes of acute respiratory failure”, which was the third health crisis he suffered during his stay in the hospital. Both times, Pope Francis’ health improved.

Advertisment

“We had to choose if we would stop there and let him go, or to go forward and push it with all the drugs and therapies possible, running the highest risk of damaging his other organs,” Alfieri told Italy's Corriere della Sera in an interview.

“In the end, we took this path,” he said.

Also read | Swiss Guard began rehearsing for Pope Francis' funeral after he warned his close aides he 'might not make it this time'

Pope returned to the Vatican on March 23 after facing the most serious health crisis of his 12-year papacy.

Pope’s long hospital stay

The 88-year-old Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after complaining of breathing difficulties. He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis, but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He also underwent blood transfusions to bring up his haemoglobin levels.

Watch | Pope Francis dies: Latin America's first pontiff leaves behind powerful Easter message

Despite his advancing age and number of health problems, Pope Francis never took a day off. After he was discharged, he was ordered to undergo a two-month convalescence period before returning to normal life.

In recent years, he underwent a surgery on his colon and a hernia operation, as well as a previous stay in hospital with bronchitis.

Pope’s last message on peace

Just a day before his demise on Sunday (Apr 20), the Pope made a public appearance on the occasion of Easter, where 35,000 gathered in St. Peter’s Square to hear his message. As per tradition, he delivered the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, which means “to the city and the world.”

Also read | Pope Francis, the playful pontiff - Remembering the humour sense and kind-hearted gestures of beloved pope who died at age of 88

Pope Francis’ last message was read aloud by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, in which he called for peace in war-torn regions like Gaza, Ukraine, Congo and Myanmar.