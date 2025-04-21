Soon after Pope Francis was hospitalised in the month of February, the rehearsals for his funeral began.

The Swiss Guard, responsible for the Pope's security, began rehearsing funeral protocols, and the armed forces personnel were under a strict curfew as they prepared for his passing, reported Swiss newspaper Blick.

The pontiff was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-February. The Vatican had then stated that his respiratory infection was complicated by asthmatic bronchitis, which required cortisone and antibiotic treatment.

In a statement, the Vatican said the "laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father's clinical condition continue to present a complex picture" as a "polymicrobial infection" which it said had come on top of "bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis".

"The follow-up chest CT scan, which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," it said.

"Nevertheless, Pope Francis is in good spirits," said the Vatican.

Pope told his close aides he 'might not make it this time'

According to a report by Politico, two people close to the pontiff claimed that he told them that he "might not make it this time".

Francis had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Pope Francis dies at 88

Francis, the first Latin American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at his residence at the age of 88, the Vatican confirmed in a video statement on Monday (April 21). His death comes after a 12-year papacy.

"This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT) the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell in the statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

On Sunday, Pope Francis appeared in front of over 35,000 people, who were gathered in St. Peter’s Square, as he arrived in his popemobile.