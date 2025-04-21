In the aftermath of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was a visibly dejected figure. The seven-time world champion finished seventh and was nearly 31 seconds behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who scored Ferrari's first grand prix podium of the season with third place.

Advertisment

“Zero. Nothing positive to take from today, except for Charles finishing on the podium, which is great for the team,” Lewis said after the race.

From the very start of the race, Lewis struggled with the car’s handling, citing significant understeer and tire degradation in the first half. Although the balance slightly improved in the second half, pace remained elusive. “It was horrible. Not enjoyable at all. I was just sliding around. It was pretty bad,” he added.

Also Read: Real Madrid players observe a minute silence for Pope Francis at training

Advertisment

Hamilton is seventh in the drivers' championship with his best result in a full grand prix this season his fifth place in Bahrain a week ago.

'I will also struggle in Miami'

Reflecting on the dramatic contrast between his performance during the China Grand Prix, Lewis admitted he had no clear explanation. "I don't have an answer," he said.

Advertisment

When asked about differences between himself and Leclerc, Lewis acknowledged the Monegasque driver's familiarity with the team and the car but pointed out that the data didn’t show any dramatic discrepancies. “He’s been driving this car for a long time, so he definitely knows it well… Honestly, it doesn’t look massively different in the data — just that you’re slower through the corners.”

Looking ahead, Hamilton expressed little optimism for a turnaround in Miami or in the near future. “I don’t think it’s going to make a difference. I think I’ll struggle also in Miami. I don’t know how much longer I’ll struggle for, but it’s definitely painful.”