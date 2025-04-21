Real Madrid players observed a minute's silence before training on Monday as tributes poured in from across La Liga after the death of football-mad Pope Francis at 88.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences to the whole Catholic community in the face of the loss of a historic and universal figure," the club said in a statement. "During his papacy, marked by the scale of his great legacy, Pope Francis represented an enormous spirit of solidarity and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people."

The reigning Spanish and European champions posted a picture of the squad and coaching staff standing in a circle at the club training ground to hold a minute's silence.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were also among a slew of top-flight clubs joining La Liga in expressing their condolences for Francis.

The Argentine pope was a passionate follower of the Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo and viewed football as a vehicle to educate and spread peace, receiving legends including Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

