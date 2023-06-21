Top 10 world news: PM Modi leads Yoga event at UN headquarters, 20 hours of oxygen on Titanic sub, and more

In the latest, Indian PM Narendra Modi led a Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters to commemorate the annual International Day of Yoga, observed globally on June 21 since 2015. In response to the viral videos showcasing students celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi at an Islamabad university, the Pakistani government has enforced a ban on Holi celebrations within universities. In other news, Rear Admiral John Mauger, the commander leading the search operation, has indicated that the crew aboard the lost Titanic submersible could have roughly 20 hours of oxygen left.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a Yoga celebration at the United Nations headquarters to mark the International Day of Yoga, which is observed every year globally on June 21 since 2015.

PM Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi after arriving on the lawn and addressed the people present there to practice Yog Asanas. He said that the gathering was the meeting point of the entire humanity.

The Pakistani government has banned Holi celebrations in universities after videos of students celebrating the Hindu festival at a university in Islamabad went viral on social media. In a statement issued on Tuesday (June 20) Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) said, "Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity."

The US Coast Guard commander in charge of the search operation, Rear Admiral John Mauger has said that the crew of the missing Titanic submersible may have approximately 20 hours of oxygen remaining. In an interview with the BBC, Mauger described the mission as highly complex and challenging, with dedicated personnel working tirelessly around the clock to locate the sub.

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov on Wednesday said that the Russian forces brought down two drones outside the capital city as they approached a local military unit warehouse, which they say was Ukraine's latest attempt to strike targets inside Russia during the initial phase of Kyiv’s recent counteroffensive.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday (June 21) and accused the e-commerce giant of enrolling million of people to Amazon Prime, its paid subscription, without consent and making it hard to cancel the membership. The lawsuit has been filed in a court in Seattle. It alleges that "Amazon has knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling in Amazon Prime."

Grab, the prominent ride-hailing and food delivery app, is taking a significant step by cutting 1,000 jobs, which amounts to approximately 11 per cent of its workforce, as reported by the BBC. The decision, according to CEO Anthony Tan, is driven by the need to bring down costs and ensure the long-term affordability of services.

The Yoga session led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Yoga Day event held at the United Nations headquarters in New York created a Guinness world record for seeing the participation of most nationalities. The event was organised to mark the 9th annual International Yoga Day.

India's benchmark Sensex stock index hit a record on Wednesday, while the Nifty 50 logged a new closing high amid sustained foreign inflows into Indian equities backed by the country's strong growth prospects.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday (June 21) said Russia “must pay” for the “destruction” inflicted on Ukraine and pledged billions of dollars to help Kyiv with its recovery and to rebuild. In line with this, Sunak also announced the launch of a war insurance framework which would spur companies to invest.

South Korea's unification ministry announced a historic step towards transparency by revealing plans to release a comprehensive report on forced labour practices in North Korea.