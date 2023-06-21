'One Earth, One Family, One Future': PM Modi says at Yoga Day event in US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a Yoga celebration at the United Nations headquarters to mark the International Day of Yoga, which is observed every year globally on June 21 since 2015.

PM Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi after arriving on the lawn and addressed the people present there to practice Yog Asanas. He said that the gathering was the meeting point of the entire humanity.

PM Modi thanked everyone for coming and added, "I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga." The Guinness World Record was also created for most nationalities in a Yoga session during the event.

The event was attended by top UN officials, envoys from across the world and prominent individuals. PM Modi described Yoga as "truly universal" and free from copyrights and patents.

He also said that Yoga is a way of life, a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is a way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions and a way to live in harmony with self, with others and with nature.

PM Modi said, "Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of One Earth, One Family, One Future."

It is universal that Yoga helps in promoting mindfulness and relaxation during stress and anxiety and also supports physical well-being at all stages of life.

The event was attended by prominent personalities such as the Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, famous Hollywood actor Richard Gere, award-winning Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, and more. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/3G8I9YGvNA — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 × #WATCH | At the Yoga Day event at the UN HQ in New York, PM Narendra Modi says, "...Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a… pic.twitter.com/QwAEEBo9r8 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 × Watch this report: × PM Modi in US PM Modi is in the United States for a state visit, which includes, the state dinner, official and diplomatic meetings, engagements with the diaspora, and more.

Ahead of his official state visit to Washington after nine years in office, PM Modi said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that "there is an unprecedented trust" between the leaders of the US and India.

The Indian prime minister also hailed growing defence cooperation between the two countries as "an important pillar of our partnership," which he said extends to trade, technology and energy.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE