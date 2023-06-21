Grab's cutback blitz: 1,000 jobs slashed for long-term affordability

Grab, the prominent ride-hailing and food delivery app, is taking a significant step by cutting 1,000 jobs, which amounts to approximately 11 per cent of its workforce, as reported by the BBC. The decision, according to CEO Anthony Tan, is driven by the need to bring down costs and ensure the long-term affordability of services.

By streamlining operations, Grab aims to optimise efficiency and maintain its competitive edge in the ever-evolving Southeast Asian market. Grab's dominance in southeast Asia's digital landscape Operating in eight Southeast Asian countries, Grab has become a ubiquitous "super-app" that offers a wide range of services, including ride-hailing, food delivery, and financial solutions.

The company solidified its position in 2018 by acquiring Uber's regional operations in a landmark deal. With an extensive presence in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond, Grab has established itself as the go-to platform for convenient on-demand services across the region.

Also read | Chinese tech giant Alibaba names new CEO, chairman Adapting to technological advancements and competitive challenges CEO Anthony Tan acknowledges the rapid pace of change in the industry, emphasizing the influence of cutting-edge technologies such as generative AI.

Grab faces the imperative to stay at the forefront of innovation while also grappling with the rising cost of capital, which directly impacts the competitive landscape.

These formidable challenges have prompted the company's strategic decision to reshape its workforce and streamline operations, ensuring flexibility and resilience in the face of an ever-changing digital ecosystem.

Also watch | Meta's layoffs shrink workforce to 2021 level Global trend of job reductions Grab's move aligns with a broader trend observed in the gig economy worldwide. Other industry players, including Indonesian ride-hailing firm GoTo, Grab's regional competitor, have previously reduced their workforce to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

Similarly, companies like Just Eat in the UK and Lyft in the US have implemented significant job cuts due to a combination of changing market conditions and the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry, reported the BBC.

By implementing a substantial reduction in its workforce, Grab demonstrates its commitment to ensuring long-term viability and maintaining a strong market position in Southeast Asia's digital landscape amidst technological advancements and economic challenges.