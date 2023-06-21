Russia claims to have shot down three drones outside Moscow, calls it an attack by Ukraine

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov on Wednesday said that the Russian forces brought down two drones outside the capital city as they approached a local military unit warehouse, which they say was Ukraine's latest attempt to strike targets inside Russia during the initial phase of Kyiv’s recent counteroffensive.

The third drone's wreckage was found discovered around 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from the site where the drones crashed, reported Russian media. No casualties or damage were reported in the alleged drone attack. Russia calls it an 'unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack' The Russian defence ministry said that it was “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime” on its facilities located in the region of Moscow. In a statement, the ministry added that they brought down all three drones by radio-electronic means.

Ukraine, which generally does not confirm attacks it carries out on Russian soil, did not make any immediate comment about the drones which were downed. Earlier, Ukrainian officials emphasised the right of the country to strike any target in response to the invasion of Russia and the war that began in February 2022.

In December, Russia claimed to have shot down drones which were targeted at military air bases in the Ryazan and Saratov regions of western Russia. Increasing drone attacks As per reports, many drones have flown deep into Russia on several occasions. In February, a UJ-22 crashed 100 kilometres (60 miles) away from Moscow, after which the Russian capital has allegedly been repeatedly approached by Ukrainian drones.

Last month, the Russian capital was jolted by a drone attack, although it suffered only slight damage. The attack was seen as one of the deepest and most daring strikes by Kyiv into Russia.

In that month, it was the second reported strike on Moscow after Russian authorities claimed that the Kremlin was targeted by two drones.

WATCH | Ukraine: Counteroffensive leads to advancements in Southern region | Russia-Ukraine War During that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin had stated that the air defence of Moscow “worked in a satisfactory way,” but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps” in the system.

Meanwhile, there was a disruption in the train traffic on the Crimean Peninsula on Wednesday, as per its Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov.

Aksyonov did not specify what led to the disruption, however, some Russian media outlets stated that apparent sabotage operations blew up the rail lines overnight.

(With inputs from agencies)

