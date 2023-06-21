Pakistan bans Holi in universities after videos showing celebrations go viral

The Pakistani government has banned Holi celebrations in universities after videos of students celebrating the Hindu festival at a university in Islamabad went viral on social media. In a statement issued on Tuesday (June 20) Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) said, "Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity."

"One such instance that has caused was the fervour exhibited in marking the Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicised event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image," the statement added.

The HEC said that while there is no denying that cultural, ethnic and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths, and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The viral videos Taking to Twitter, a handle named QAU News posted two videos of students of Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad celebrating Holi. According to media reports, the event was held by the Mehran Students' Council, which is a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

The Pakistan HEC's statement said that university students in the country need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm. Holi celebrations Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad 🖤 🥀#QAU_ISLAMABAD #holi #holi2023 pic.twitter.com/CHVkY5NL1m — QAU News (@NewsQau) June 19, 2023 × "Foregoing in view, it is advised that the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and social values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse," the statement added. Holi celebrations Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad 🖤 🥀#QAU_ISLAMABAD #holi #holi2023 pic.twitter.com/CHVkY5NL1m — QAU News (@NewsQau) June 19, 2023 ×

The HEC also said that HEIs are responsible for the dissemination of knowledge and are essential actors in transforming youth into humane, caring and cultured individuals, besides creating a workforce that has skill sets in accordance with the prioritised needs of Pakistan and "also espouses the cultural and moral values as laid down by our religion."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE