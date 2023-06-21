Sanctions to stay in place till Russia ‘pays up,’ says Sunak; the West pledges billions for Ukraine's recovery

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday (June 21) said Russia “must pay” for the “destruction” inflicted on Ukraine and pledged billions of dollars to help Kyiv with its recovery and to rebuild. In line with this, Sunak also announced the launch of a war insurance framework which would spur companies to invest.

Meanwhile, Kyiv’s allies in the West including the United States and European Union have pledged to send billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine as governments and private investors met to fund the war-torn country’s reconstruction. The two-day conference in London brought together more than 1,000 public and private sector decision-makers from across 60 countries. ‘Russia must pay’: UK PM Sunak Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, the UK PM said, “It’s clear Russia must pay for the destruction that they’ve inflicted. So we’re working with allies to explore lawful routes to use Russian assets.” This comes as the UK proposed new legislation on Monday which would “keep sanctions in place until Russia pays up.”

Sunak also went on to announce loan guarantees worth $3 billion over three years as a part of a “multi-year commitment to support Ukraine’s economy,” which would also allow Kyiv to unlock World Bank loans to help bolster its public services like schools and hospitals.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced a $15 billion plan for Ukraine over the next four years which is part of a $115bn commitment by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and its partners, said the UK PM.

Additionally, he also announced the London Conference Framework for War Risk insurance which could pave the way for de-risking investment without giving any further details. “Together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine’s defence and for the counteroffensive, and we’ll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war,” said Sunak.

The UK will also provide an extra $306 million in development aid funding for humanitarian projects. Furthermore, the UK PM said more than 400 companies from 38 countries had signed up for the Ukraine Business Compact, a statement of support for the war-torn country’s recovery. US announces $1.3 billion additional aid Addressing the conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “Recovery is about laying the foundation for Ukraine to thrive as a secure, independent country, fully integrated with Europe, connected to markets around the world.” He added, “Let’s be clear: Russia is causing Ukraine’s destruction.”

The US' top diplomat then announced that with the support of Congress, Washington will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine. This would be in addition to the more than $20 billion in economic and development assistance that Washington has provided to Kyiv, said Blinken. EU and others European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros between 2024-27. Speaking about the sanctions, the EU chief said the 27-nation bloc’s lawmakers will soon outline a plan for how to use the proceeds from seized Russian assets, “because the perpetrator has to be held accountable,” she added.

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank Group, UK’s $3 billion of additional guarantees would allow his group to continue to help “people rebuild their lives after devastation”. This comes as the World Bank has put an estimate of $14 billion on Ukraine’s immediate needs for repairing the damage.

A recent study by the World Bank, United Nations, EU and the Ukrainian government showed that the wider recovery of the war-torn country’s economy would cost $441 billion.

Rostyslav Shurma, a deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, told Reuters ahead of the conference in London, that Kyiv has sought $40 billion to fund the first part of a “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy.

The plan in question would first focus on the country’s iron and steel industry which accounted for a third of export revenues and employed around 600,000 people in 2021, contributing at least 10 per cent to the country’s GDP. Ukrainian president addresses the conference “Every day of Russian aggression brings new ruins, thousands and thousands of destroyed houses, devastated industries, burnt lives,” said Zelensky to the delegates in London via video link. He also went on to talk about how despite the devastation from the war the country was ripe for development in various sectors including technology, green agriculture, and clean energy.

“The world is watching to see if we will restore normal life in such a way that our transformation will land an ideological defeat on the aggressor, said the Ukrainian president. He added, “We protect Ukraine, and thus we protect freedom. And when we build Ukraine, we'll build freedom.”

(With inputs from agencies)





