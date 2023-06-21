Race against time: Titanic submersible's oxygen dwindling, less than 20 hours left

The US Coast Guard commander in charge of the search operation, Rear Admiral John Mauger has said that the crew of the missing Titanic submersible may have approximately 20 hours of oxygen remaining. In an interview with the BBC, Mauger described the mission as highly complex and challenging, with dedicated personnel working tirelessly around the clock to locate the sub.

The US Coast Guard had earlier mentioned that a distinct noise detected during the search had provided them with a target and focus for their efforts. Mauger emphasised that they are collaborating closely with renowned acoustic experts to accurately decipher the significance of this noise signature.

In a race against time, additional vessels are being dispatched to the search area situated off the North American coast. The sub, carrying a crew of five individuals, lost contact on Sunday while descending to the depths of 3,800 metres towards the wreckage of the Titanic.

The international search team for the missing submersible, which was carrying five passengers and vanished in the North Atlantic, is being reinforced by an additional eight ships. These vessels possess diverse capabilities and specialised expertise to aid in the search efforts, reported the New York Times.

On Wednesday morning, three of the newly deployed ships, including two Canadian Coast Guard ships and a commercial vessel, reached the designated search area, as reported by the US Coast Guard. The arrival of these ships is expected to bolster the search operation and enhance the chances of locating the missing submersible and its passengers.

As the search intensifies, the clock is ticking for the crew members who rely on a dwindling supply of oxygen. The authorities are sparing no effort to locate the missing submersible and ensure the safety and well-being of those aboard.

In a lawsuit filed against OceanGate, the operator of the missing Titan submersible, disturbing revelations have come to light regarding safety concerns raised by the former director of marine operations, David Lochridge, as reported by AFP.

Lochridge's response to the lawsuit accuses OceanGate of ignoring critical safety issues related to the experimental design of the submersible. This information emerges as an extensive search effort is underway in the North Atlantic to locate the missing submersible, which disappeared during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

Lochridge expressed misgivings about the quality control and safety of the Titan, specifically regarding the submersible's ability to withstand extreme depths. He highlighted the inadequate certification of the viewing port, which was designed for a pressure limit of 1,300 meters, while the submersible was intended to dive to depths of around 4,000 metres.

Despite Lochridge's concerns and his strong recommendation to engage a classification agency for inspection, OceanGate chose to terminate his employment instead of addressing the safety issues. The lawsuit was settled out of court in 2018.

The revelations from the lawsuit, along with industry-wide concerns voiced by the Marine Technology Society, cast doubt on the safety protocols and decisions made by OceanGate. As the search for the missing submersible continues, it is crucial to understand the full extent of the safety issues surrounding the ill-fated dive to determine the cause of the Titan's disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies)