Top 10 world news: PM Modi inaugurates Hindu temple in UAE; Prabowo 'wins' Indonesia presidential race & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is the first such Hindu temple in the Gulf country. In other news, Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the first round of Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This is the first such Hindu temple in the Gulf country.

Indonesian defence minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in the first round of Indonesia’s presidential election on Wednesday (Feb 14) after preliminary results indicated he was leading the polls.

Ukraine on Wednesday (Feb 14) claimed it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea as the war intensified between the two countries, approaching its second anniversary, according to a report by news agency AFP.

Anand Sujith Henry and Alice Priyanka, an Indian couple, along with their twins, Noah and Neithan, four years old, were found dead in a $2.1 million California mansion.

The farmers from Punjab resumed their "Chalo Dilli" march on the second day. On Wednesday (Feb 14), tear gas shells were fired and water sprayed from tankers on the protesting farmers who tried to cross the Shambu border.

Iranian state media reported that two explosions struck gas pipelines early Wednesday (Feb 14), claiming it to be an act of "terrorism and sabotage".

NATO chief, on Wednesday (Feb 14) said Europe had increased its spending on defence with 18 out of the alliance’s 31 countries expected to hit their target this year.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday (Feb 14) that its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon". Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source said that Israeli strikes in south Lebanon killed four civilians, including two children, and wounded several others.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted countries and accused them of buying weapons at the cost of policies to tackle global warming and hunger. Meanwhile, global defence spending increased by nine per cent last year, hitting a record high of $2.2 trillion.