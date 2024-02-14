Unravelling the life of Anand Sujith Henry: Techie found deceased in US with wife, kids

Anand Sujith Henry and Alice Priyanka, an Indian couple, along with their twins, Noah and Neithan, four years old, were found dead in a $2.1 million California mansion after a tragic accident.

When authorities discovered the disturbing situation on Tuesday morning while doing a welfare check, they became suspicious of a possible murder-suicide.

Law enforcement officials found the children deceased in a bedroom, their cause of death still pending investigation.

Anand and Alice, both in their early 40s, were discovered with gunshot wounds in a bathroom, adding a sombre layer to the unfolding narrative, as revealed by the San Mateo Police Department.

The couple had spent the previous nine years living in the United States, but they were originally from Kerala. Anand, a former manager of software engineering at Meta and Google, made the leap to entrepreneurship and founded Logits, an artificial intelligence startup. Alice, a senior analyst, carried on with her IT profession in the meantime.

Neighbours and colleagues spoke highly of the couple, describing them as friendly, hardworking, and devoted parents.

Despite the positive image they had cultivated in their community, details about Anand's departure from Meta and the establishment of Logits remained elusive, with the company's website currently offline.

Records revealed Anand's December 2016 divorce application, which came before their twins were born. Remarkably, the divorce never happened.

Reports also unveiled the family's frequent relocations within San Francisco before settling in the ill-fated home. Authorities had responded to calls at the residence on multiple occasions since their relocation, but the nature of those calls remains undisclosed.

The absence of a suicide note at the scene adds an extra layer of mystery to the tragic incident, leaving investigators grappling with unanswered questions surrounding this unsettling event.