US: Indian-origin family of four found dead in California, two suffered gunshot wounds

An Indian-origin family of four people, who hailed from the Indian state of Kerala, was found dead inside their house in San Mateo, California, on Tuesday (Feb 13).

The police officials identified the deceased as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4).

As per the San Mateo police, two of the family members lost their lives due to the gunshot wounds. However, they have still not determined what caused the death of the other two family members.

The police officials have been investigating the case from the angle of possible murder-suicide. However, they have not ruled out other scenarios.

The family members' relatives earlier suspected that the deaths happened due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the heater or air conditioner since the family had complained of nausea and headaches in the past.

The police, however, failed to find any evidence of malfunctioning appliances or gas leakage in the house.

About the deceased Indian family

Anand Sujith Henry and his wife Alice have been living in the United States for the last nine years and both were IT professionals.

Alice was a senior analyst and Anand was a software engineer. They had shifted to San Mateo County from New Jersey two years ago. The neighbours and colleagues admired the deceased couple and described them as hardworking, friendly, and devoted parents.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco said that they have been in touch with their family members in India and they are being provided consular assistance.

The consulate further expressed its condolences to the deceased family along with the Indian-American community.

The police officials have not yet determined the motive behind the deaths and are waiting for the results of the forensic analysis and autopsy.

The police have further appealed to the people to come ahead with any information that can help solve the case.

The recent deaths come in the wake of a string of deaths of numerous Indian-origin students in the United States.