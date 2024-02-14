NATO chief says 18 countries are expected to hit their defence spending target after Trump’s remarks

NATO chief, on Wednesday (Feb 14) said Europe had increased its spending on defence with 18 out of the alliance’s 31 countries expected to hit their target this year. This comes days after former United States President Donald Trump implied he would not defend the NATO allies who have not been able to spend enough on defence and would also encourage Russia to attack them.

NATO chief about nations’ defence spending

“I expect 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defence this year,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference. This year’s number is also up from 11 NATO members who were expected to reach the agreed target in 2023.

WATCH | Trump to NATO: Pay financial obligations or face consequences Stoltenberg also said that overall military spending was set for another record high nearly two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former US president and Republican frontrunner sparked outrage after suggesting that he would allow Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries if they didn’t fulfil their financial obligations to the alliance.

Trump’s remarks have since garnered criticism from not only his successor but also leaders of other countries and the NATO chief.

During the press conference, when asked about the former US president’s comment, Stoltenberg said the United States knew how important the defence alliance is for its own security.

“The United States have never fought a war alone,” said the NATO chief. He added, “The criticism we hear is not about NATO, it is about NATO allies not spending enough on NATO.”

Stoltenberg also noted that the new hike in military spending by European allies was proof this message had been heard. He added, NATO’s European states would invest a combined total of $380 billion in defence this year.

Germany hits two per cent NATO spending target

On Wednesday, Germany’s defence ministry spokesperson said that the country has met its target to spend two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence for the first time since the early 1990s, the end of the Cold War.

As per Reuters, the German government has allocated around $76.8 billion for defence spending in the current year through regular and special budget outlays. However, the sum of its total defence spending is classified.

On Tuesday evening, responding to Trump’s remarks, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that the former US president risked damaging transatlantic relations and could “ultimately saw off the branch on which America is sitting.”

He also pushed back against the idea of creating a separate European nuclear defence umbrella. “I can only warn against starting such a discussion with such carelessness just because Donald Trump, who is not even a presidential candidate, makes such statements,” said Pistorius.

What did Trump say?

During a campaign rally on Saturday (Feb 11) in South Carolina, Trump recounted what he said regarding a conversation with the “president of a big country”.

“Well sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia - will you protect us?” Trump quoted the unnamed leader as speaking.

“I said: ‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’ He said: ‘Yes, let’s say that happened.’ No, I would not protect you. I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay,” he said.