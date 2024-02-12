US president and NATO chief slam Trump over his 'encouraging Russia to attack allies' remark

US President Joe Biden and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief Jen Stoltenberg have responded to comments made by former president Donald Trump, suggesting that he would allow Russia to attack member countries if they didn't fulfil their financial obligations to the military coalition.

Stoltenberg said any attack on the Western military alliance would be met with a "united and forceful response".

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk," said Stoltenberg in a statement.

"I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the US will remain a strong and committed Nato ally.”

Prior to Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden also slammed Trump's comments as "appalling and dangerous".

"Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give Putin a greenlight for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault against a free Ukraine, and to expand his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic States are appalling and dangerous," Biden said in a statement.

What did Trump say?

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination said the US would not protect a NATO member that fails to meet its defence spending target.

Trump described what he said was a conversation with a fellow head of state at an unspecified NATO meeting.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?' I said, 'You didn't pay, you're delinquent?'"

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills," Trump added, talking in a hypothetical scenario.

While Trump said the US would allow Russia to attack allies, the members of NATO abide by Article 5, which states that if any NATO nation is attacked, each and every other member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against them.

In retaliation, they are bound to take the actions they deem necessary to assist the ally that is under attack.