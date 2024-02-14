UN chief slams record spending on arms over climate; report suggests world faces a ‘dangerous decade’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted countries and accused them of buying weapons at the cost of policies to tackle global warming and hunger. Meanwhile, global defence spending increased by nine per cent last year, hitting a record high of $2.2 trillion, according to an annual assessment by a military think tank.

‘Distressing to see’

“It is distressing to see governments spending heavily on arms, while starving budgets for food security, climate action, and broader sustainable development,” said Guterres, on Tuesday (Feb 13) during a UN Security Council meeting on links between food, climate and conflict crises.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: Israel faces growing pressure over Gaza ceasefire He also spoke about how the “deadly nexus of hunger, climate chaos, and conflict” and the threat it poses to international peace and security can be broken with policies that address all three issues “together”.

The UN chief also warned that without action “the situation will deteriorate” as conflicts around the world are “multiplying”. He added, “The climate crisis is set to spiral, as emissions continue to rise. And acute food insecurity has been increasing year on year.”

The UN climate chief Simon Stiell further emphasised the links between the three issues and told the Security Council that combined their impact is “devastating.”

“There is no national security without food security. And there will be no food security without enhanced action to stop climate change,” Stiell said.

World faces a ‘dangerous decade’

On the same day, a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) highlighted that countries spent a record amount on defence last year and attributed it to heightened geopolitical tensions. It also noted that expenditure on defence across the world will further rise in 2024.

“The current military-security situation heralds what is likely to be a more dangerous decade, characterized by the brazen application by some of military power to pursue claims – evoking a ‘might is right’ approach – as well as the desire among like-minded democracies for stronger bilateral and multilateral defense ties in response,’’ the report said.

In 2023, global defence spending rose nine per cent to $2.2 trillion, according to the report, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine entering its third year and amid concerns that China and other militarily powerful states may try to impose their will on neighbouring countries.

The expenditure is expected to rise in 2024, said the IISS, amid international uncertainty as the situation in the Middle East deteriorates in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The conflict seems to be spreading as Iranian-backed militant groups including Yemen-based Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah have entered the fray and the United States launching retaliatory attacks against the forces in the region.

The report also highlighted rising tensions in the Arctic, North Korea’s missile tests and pursuit of nuclear weapons, and the rise of military regimes in the Sahel region of Africa as contributors to a “deteriorating security environment.”

The report by the London-based think tank is an annual estimate of the global military situation for 65 years. The near two-digit hike in the spending on arms reflects a “deteriorating security landscape,” said Bastian Giegerich, the IISS director general.

Notably, the increase is even steeper among NATO countries which have supported Ukraine amid fears of further Russian incursions into Europe.

According to the report, major non-NATO allies have boosted military spending by 32 per cent since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.