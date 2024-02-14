Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv claims it destroyed another Moscow warship in Black Sea

Ukraine on Wednesday (Feb 14) claimed it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea as the war intensified between the two countries, approaching its second anniversary, according to a report by news agency AFP.

The operation had been carried out on a Russian landing ship named the 'Caesar Kunikov', with the Ukrainian military claiming that its forces along with military intelligence units collaborated to 'destroy' the warship.

The Ukrainian side employed "MAGURA" drones to inflict the attack, rendering the vessel damaged beyond repair, according to a CNN report.

Notably, “MAGURA” drones are only a few meters long and powered by jet skis but they have a range of around 800 kilometres, thereby allowing the Ukrainian military to launch them beyond its coastlines to target Russian assets.

Previous attack

The Ukrainian claims about destroying the Russian warship comes after Moscow in late December last year acknowledged that one of its warships had suffered damage during an airstrike by Kyiv at the Black Sea port.

The attack occurred in Feodosiya, located in Russian-occupied Crimea, in the early hours of December 26. The Ministry of Defence in Russia confirmed that Ukrainian aircraft equipped with guided missiles targeted the Novocherkassk, a landing warship.

"Sadly, one person was killed and two others were wounded in an enemy attack on Feodosia," Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, said on Telegram.

