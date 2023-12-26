One dead, Russian ship destroyed as Ukraine carries out air strike on Crimea

Ukraine on Tuesday (Dec 26) claimed it conducted an air strike on Russian-controlled Crimea, destroying a Russian Navy vessel. The Russian authorities also said one person had died and two others were injured in the attack.

"Sadly, one person was killed and two others were wounded in an enemy attack on Feodosia," Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksionov, said on Telegram

The strike targeted the port town of Feodosia. According to Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of Ukraine's air force, the attack destroyed the Russian Navy’s Novocherkask ship.

WION was not able to verify these claims independently.

Taking to the Telegram messaging app, Oleshchuk said, “And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller!”

"Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work," he added.

Reaction from Russia

Governor Aksyonov confirmed the attack and reported a fire incident in the town’s port area.

However, he didn’t mention about the loss to any military asset.

Several Russian media outlets also reported the fire incident, showing powerful explosions.

"All relevant emergency services are on site," Aksyonov said on the Telegram, adding, "Residents of several houses will be evacuated."

He also claimed that fires were put out immediately.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Both Russia and Ukraine have made exaggerated claims about the losses to the other side during the 22-month conflict, while downplaying own losses and causalities.

Crimea is a highly significant, strategically located territory captured by Russia in 2014 by force. Ukraine has made clear it won’t strike any peace deal until Russia recedes its control over the Crimean region.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Russian strikes kill at least 4 in Kherson × Over the past two years, Ukraine has sporadically launched attacks on Crimea. In April last year, Ukraine attacked and sank the cruiser Moskva, the Soviet-era flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Moscow had said “a detonation of ammunition” triggered a fire and forced the crew to evacuate, and the ship sank as it was being towed to port.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.