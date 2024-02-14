Live Now
BAPS Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Live: PM Modi to inaugurate mandir in some time
Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir is the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. The consecration ceremony at the temple has begun ahead of inauguration by Indian PM Narendra Modi.
UAE Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple Live: UAE's (United Arab Emirates) first Hindu stone temple, located in Abu Dhabi, is all set to be inaugurated on today (Wednesday, Feb 14th) by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stay tuned to WION for all the LIVE updates of the BAPS Hindu Mandir inauguration.