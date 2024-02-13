PM Modi to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi | Check full schedule, details

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13 and will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. This will be PM Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015.

The inauguration of the BAPS temple will be one of the “key parts of PM Modi's UAE visit," Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday. PM Modi will also address the Indian community in the UAE at a separate event in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

Modi is also expected to visit Qatar on February 14, which came hours after seven of the eight Navy veterans facing the death penalty in Doha reached New Delhi on Monday.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE Prince President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss various interest areas from expanding and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister and defence minister of the UAE.

The Prime Minister will then participate in the World Government Summit 2024. He will be the Guest of Honour and is expected to deliver a special keynote address.

He will then schedule to address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi on February 13. He will meet the Indian diaspora at an event called 'Ahlan Modi'.

According to news agency ANI, the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi has witnessed an unprecedented response, with over 65,000 registrations received.

He will later inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. BAPS Temple will become the Middle East’s first-ever traditional Hindu stone temple. The temple is built on 27 acres of land, the construction of which started in 2015.

Concluding his two-day visit in UAE, he will then head towards the Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday. The Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, will hold wide-ranging talks to further expand bilateral ties.