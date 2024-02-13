Farmers remain adamant for 'Delhi Chalo' march. Here's how protest differs from 2020's stir

The farmers from the Indian state of Punjab are now determined to march to the capital city and hold protests after the five-hour meeting with the cabinet ministers remained inconclusive.

The ministers failed to reach any resolution on the main demand of the farmers, which is the maximum support price for crops.

After 11 pm local time on Feb 12 (Monday), both sides agreed to repeal the Electricity Act 2020 and also decided on the withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during the movement as well as compensation to farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

However, they failed to reach a consensus on three key demands - farmer loan waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and enactment of a law for guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price for all crops.

After the meeting came to an end, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the 'Delhi Chalo' march was on.

"Two years ago, the government had promised to meet half of our demands in writing... We wanted to resolve the issue peacefully. But the government is not sincere. They just want to waste time," said a farmers' representative, while speaking to the reporters.

How Farmers' Protest 2.0 differs from the 2020 stir?

The farmers in 2020 were protesting against the three laws which were finally repealed in 2021.

In 2023, Delhi Chalo was announced with the demand of a legal guarantee to MSP for all crops, full debt waiver for farmers, withdrawal of cases filed against farmers during the 2020-21 protest, the implementation of Swaminathan Commission's formula and pension for farmers and labourers.

Various unions have been spearheading the farmer's protest 2.0 as the landscape of the farmers' unions has undergone change in the last few years.

Delhi Chalo 2.0 has been announced by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Kisan Union, which have led the 2020 protest of the farmers, went through several factionalisms.

Watch: India: More than 200 farmers' union announce March on Feb 13, police impose precautionary measures Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Charuni were the two main leaders who led the 2020 protest. However, they have been missing from the current protest.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of SKM (non-political) are at the forefront currently.

In 2020, the farmers had entered the national capital. However, this time the administration has adopted strict pre-emptive measures to stop them from entering Delhi.

They have used nails on roads, cement barricades and barbed wire to block all roads to Delhi. The government has imposed Section 144 across the capital. The Haryana government has also sealed its borders along with Punjab.

The negotiation process before the start of the farmers' Delhi Chalo march was initiated by the government.