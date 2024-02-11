India: Haryana government suspends internet services in several districts ahead of farmers' march

As the farmers plan to march to India's capital Delhi on Tuesday (Feb 13) in order to press the Centre for a host of their demands, Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on Saturday (Feb 10) announced the suspension of internet services in several districts.

As per the notification released by the state government, the mobile internet, bulk SMS and all dongle services will be blocked in seven districts till Tuesday, when the farmers are scheduled to stage their protest. The suspension of the services will be in force starting Sunday (Feb 11).

According to an official order, mobile internet services will remain suspended in seven districts--Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa--from 6 am on February 11 till 11.59 pm on February 13.

Security has been heightened in Jind, Haryana ahead of the planned 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers.

In response to calls from farmer organizations to march to the nation's capital, Jind Police issued a traffic advisory as part of a precautionary measure for the ones travelling.

The police have advised commuters to use the main roads of the state only in the case of emergency on the day of the planned protest.

Authorities lay barricades, iron nails to stop protesting farmers

Meanwhile, several videos have been doing rounds on social media showing authorities laying barricades, and iron nails in order to block the state border barring farmers from executing their scheduled protest. Farmers are coming to Delhi on 13th February.



Keeping this in mind, the Govt has laid nails on the path of the farmers, The border has also been sealed.



Internet will remain closed in many districts on the order's of BJP Govt of Haryana.

As per news agency ANI, the police have blocked one side of the Patiala-Delhi national highway at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border and deputed a heavy police force including women personnel.

Higher officials including Hisar range Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Matta Ravi Kiran have asked local police officials to ensure a ban on entry of Punjab farmers in Delhi on Feb 13.

SHO Joginder Singh said, "Barricading is being done here so that they can't advance any further. Three-layer barricading is being done."