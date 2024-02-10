China tried to replicate 1962 war with India: Home Minister Amit Shah

India's Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the 17th Lok Sabha on Saturday (Feb 10) spoke about the border issue at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh claiming that Beijing made attempt to replicate the 1962 war with New Delhi.

Shah restated the Union Government's stance on the matter in Parliament, asserting that India had "not lost out on any territory" in the military confrontation with the Chinese soldiers.

“China tried to do what it did in 1962," news agency PTI quoted Amit Shah as saying in Lok Sabha. “Our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India's land was lost," he added.

Since the inception of the border crisis, India has maintained that no encroachment of land has taken place by the Chinese troops. However, opposition parties, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have launched scathing attacks against the Modi government over “letting China acquire Indian territory.”

The standoff which began in late April-May 2020 resulted in a violent skirmish in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, which further claimed the lives on both sides of the border.

This was the first time in over 40 years that people were killed in a border which resulted in fatalities.

The action killed at least twenty Indian soldiers.

'Dream of Ram Temple fulfilled during Modi government's tenure', says Shah

During a discussion on the Ram Temple construction in Lok Sabha, Shah said that January 22 would be remembered as a historic day for decades to come as it was when the "aspirations of Ram devotees were fulfilled."

"January 22 will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes and aspirations of all Ram devotees," Shah said. It "was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without Lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism".

"No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. Since 1528, every generation has seen this movement in some form or the other. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government," he added.